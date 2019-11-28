Redmi Note 8 users start receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi Note 8 users in India have started receiving the MIUI 11 software update with a new optimized modern UI design and more dynamic visuals. The OTA update that comes with version number MIUI 11.0.1.PCOINXM weighs around 664MB and brings the November security patch to the device.

The OTA update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The MIUI 11, the latest version of the Xiaomi's user interface offers a host of new features including Dark Mode, always-on display, dynamic clocks, video wallpapers, powerful gestures, Mi Work, PC-level document viewer, floating calculator, emergency SOS, and health tracking features.

Image Credit: Mi Community

Not just this, the new interface also brings powerful gaming tools and cool sound effects for an immersive gaming experience. The Gaming toolbox 2.0 allows users to switch between networks, block messages, use quick replies and answer calls in the background without switching the window or interrupting the gaming session.

The MIUI 11 also introduces 'Mint Keyboard' that supports English along with 25 other Indian languages. It also brings real-time emoji suggestion feature, word predictions, and transliteration feature for Indic languages.

If you haven't received the update yet, check it manually by visiting Settings > About phone > System update

Highlights of the Redmi Note 8

6.3-inch (16cm) FHD+ Dot Notch display

Dual Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform

Up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage

Dedicated MicroSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB

4000mAh battery; 18W Fast Charging support

48MP AI Quad Camera

13MP Selfie Camera

Starting November 29, the Redmi Note 8 will be available in a brand new Cosmic Purple color variant, in addition to the Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White color options. The device comes in two memory configurations: 4GB + 64GB model priced at Rs. 9,999 and 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs 12,999.