International Development News
Development News Edition

82 per cent of Indians feel technology is making workplaces efficient: Lenovo study

Indians believe technology is helping create a more effective work environment by providing better jobs and opportunities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:29 IST
82 per cent of Indians feel technology is making workplaces efficient: Lenovo study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indians believe technology is helping create a more effective work environment by providing better jobs and opportunities.

According to research conducted by Lenovo on more than 15,000 individuals from 10 global markets, 82 per cent of Indian respondents believe the use of smart technology is enhancing the work environment.

73 per cent of respondents in India believe tech helps people get good jobs and enhance careers. Interestingly, 83 per cent of employees from India are glad artificial intelligence (AI) took over the boring parts of their jobs, which include tasks such as paperwork, timesheets and invoices, notetaking and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin, Laxman set to return to CAC: Sources

Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are set to return to the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC to be formed on Saturday, months after resigning from their posts due to conflict of interest allegations. According to a top BCC...

London street is "last bastion" against gentrification in new film

By Adela Suliman LONDON, Nov 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Glassy skyscrapers and luxury apartment towers cast a shadow over an east London high street dotted with greasy-spoon cafes and launderettes, a last bastion against gentrification...

Enough time to decide on Dhoni's future: Ganguly

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that theres enough time to decide on Mahendra Singh Dhonis future and things will get clearer in a few months time. When Ganguly was asked to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastris reporte...

Another woman's charred body found in Hyderabad

Another womans charred body found in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Nov 29 PTI Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified,was found in the same loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019