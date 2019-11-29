Huawei planning to sue FCC over 'unlawful' order: Report

Huawei is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over its latest order.

The FCC approved an order last week which would ban carriers using their Universal Service Fund subsidies to buy equipment from companies considered a national security threat, referring to Huawei and ZTE, Engadget notes.

Slamming the action as 'unlawful', Huawei is preparing a lawsuit against the FCC. The Chinese tech giant argues that banning companies from using the subsidies will have negative effects on connectivity for Americans in rural and underserved areas. (ANI)

