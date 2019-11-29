International Development News
Development News Edition

Huawei planning to sue FCC over 'unlawful' order: Report

Huawei is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over its latest order.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:39 IST
Huawei planning to sue FCC over 'unlawful' order: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Huawei is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over its latest order.

The FCC approved an order last week which would ban carriers using their Universal Service Fund subsidies to buy equipment from companies considered a national security threat, referring to Huawei and ZTE, Engadget notes.

Slamming the action as 'unlawful', Huawei is preparing a lawsuit against the FCC. The Chinese tech giant argues that banning companies from using the subsidies will have negative effects on connectivity for Americans in rural and underserved areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London street is "last bastion" against gentrification in new film

By Adela Suliman LONDON, Nov 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Glassy skyscrapers and luxury apartment towers cast a shadow over an east London high street dotted with greasy-spoon cafes and launderettes, a last bastion against gentrification...

Enough time to decide on Dhoni's future: Ganguly

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that theres enough time to decide on Mahendra Singh Dhonis future and things will get clearer in a few months time. When Ganguly was asked to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastris reporte...

Another woman's charred body found in Hyderabad

Another womans charred body found in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Nov 29 PTI Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified,was found in the same loc...

Woman threatens Maha man with rape case, extorts Rs 15 lakh

Two people, including a woman, have been booked in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly extorting Rs 15 lakh from a person after threatening to file a rape case against him, police said on Friday. An official said victim Chinna Subba Mala R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019