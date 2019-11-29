Twitter starts testing Reddit-style 'conversation tree'

Twitter has started testing a new method on its website to show replies to a tweet.

Discovered by app analyst Jane Manchun Wong, the new Reddit-inspired format, called 'conversation tree', shows nested replies and also includes the ability to clock on any tweet to focus on it, Engadget notes.

The conversation tree format is expected to roll out in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)