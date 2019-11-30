Apple 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia

Apple Inc is "taking a deeper look at how we handle disputed borders" after it referred to the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula as part of Russia in its Maps and Weather apps for Russian users, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller told Reuters that Apple has not made any changes to its maps outside of Russia and made the change for Russian users because of a new law that went into effect in that country.

"We review international law as well as the relevant US and other domestic laws before making a determination in labelling on our Maps and make changes if required by law. We are taking a deeper look at how we handle disputed borders in our services and may make changes in the future as a result," Muller told Reuters.

