Xiaomi rolls out first OTA update for Mi Watch; adds supports for iOS

The update also optimizes the Sogou input method and pairing issues that caused the smartwatch to freeze when paired for the first time. 

The Apple Watch look-alike comes in an elegant four-sided curved design, supports eSIM and offers robust performance, long-lasting battery life, and immersive viewing experience. Image Credit: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone and wearables maker Xiaomi released today the first over-the-air (OTA) update for the recently-launched Mi Watch, its first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The latest OTA update brings new features and fixes several bugs.

The first major update that arrives with the version number XM037 adds support for iOS via the Xiaomi Wear app and optimizes the application market and watch face market experience on iOS.

The update also optimizes the Sogou input method and pairing issues that caused the smartwatch to freeze when paired for the first time. Furthermore, the OTA update fixes the compatibility issue on some Xiaomi phones and adds weather app background automatic positioning function.

Image Credit: Weibo

To download the update, open Watch Settings > System > About > and tap on the system update.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Watch was launched last month in Mainland China alongside the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi TV 5 series. The standard version of the smartwatch is priced at CNY 1,299 while the Premium Edition carries a price tag of CNY 1,999. The Apple Watch look-alike comes in an elegant four-sided curved design, supports eSIM and offers robust performance, long-lasting battery life, and immersive viewing experience.

Xiaomi Mi Watch specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Watch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED square screen with 368 x 448-pixels resolution, 326 PPi pixel density and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch features an aluminum alloy body and removable fluoro rubber strap. The Special Edition utilizes sapphire glass as the screen material and stainless steel strap and stainless steel frame.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is the world's first wearable to adopt a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The standard version draws power from a 570mAh battery while the Special Edition is powered by a 590mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge. Overall, the power-packed smartwatch ensures robust performance and low power consumption.

The smartwatch also supports eSIM which enables users to make or receive phone calls and connect to the internet effortlessly without having the need to connect to a smartphone. It comes loaded with other connectivity features including multifunctional NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2 and local payment apps including Alipay.

As for the software, the Xiaomi Mi Watch operates on MIUI For Watch which is a customized version of Google's WearOS platform. It offers more than 100 personalized dial plates and 40+ of the most used downloadable apps. The watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions.

The smartwatch supports 10 professional sports modes including outdoor running, cross-country, mountain climbing, indoor cycling, swimming pool, open water swimming, and free movement. It also incorporates a built-in six-axis sensor and a 3rd generation heart rate monitor (HRM) sensor, Stress Monitoring, Body Energy Monitoring to monitor and control physical health.

