These are Google Play's top apps of 2019

As the year draws to a close, Google has revealed the top content across its Google Play service.

The 2019 Users' Choice winners include Spotify as the number one app, Call of Duty: Mobile in gaming app category, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame in the Movie category and Everything is F*cked: A Book About Hope in eBook category, the official blog notes.

In Indian entertainment, the top-selling movie after Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame was Andhadhun, followed by Badla, Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, and Aquaman. In the audiobook category, The Sky is the Limit topped the charts. (ANI)

