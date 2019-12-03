TiVo adds Amazon Prime Video app support

Starting today, TiVo users will also be able to stream content from Amazon Prime Video directly through their TiVo box.

Amazon Prime members will be able to access the Prime Video app on the TiVo box. The app will sit alongside other video streaming apps already offered by the service, Engadget notes.

The Amazon Prime Video app will also include select 4K Ultra HD, HDR content, and behind-the-scenes exclusives for top movies and TV shows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)