TRAI Chairman delivered lecture on security in Aadhar

Chairman of Telephone Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Dr. R. S. Sharma on Wednesday delivered a talk on 'Security in Aadhar' with special reference to digital financial services in a workshop on 'Security, Infrastructure and Trust for Digital Financial Services' in Geneva.

The workshop – FIGI (Financial Inclusion Global Initiative) Security Clinic - is being organized by International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in collaboration with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank Group, and the Bank for International Settlements from 4-5 December, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr R.S. Sharma @rssharma3 Chairman TRAI @TRAI delivering a talk on Security in Aadhaar, with special reference to Digital Financial Services in the FIGI Security Clinic : Securing the infrastructure and applications for Digital Financial Services on 4-5 Dec., 2019 at Geneva. pic.twitter.com/J901Kf9lEJ — TRAI (@TRAI) December 4, 2019

Aadhar Card, an identity card with 12-digit number, has been highly controversial in India for security and privacy reasons. Though made voluntary, the Supreme Court of India in a judgement in 2018 allowed the Central Government to use Aadhar in certain services but ensure that nobody suffers for not having the card. The critics, however, blame the government for pushing it in several services while Central government hitting back the critics arguing the implementation of Aadhar has eliminated corrupt practices and improved functioning in several services like mid-day meal scheme, banking and direct cash transfer etc.