ISRO gears up for launch of RISAT-2BR1 on December 11

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:50 IST
ISRO is gearing up to launch its radar imaging earth observation satellite along with nine commercial satellitesfrom foreign countries, including six from the US, on December 11. The space agency said PSLV-C48 will launch RISAT-2BR1 from the first launch pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

"The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1525 Hrs IST on December 11, 2019, subject to weather conditions," ISRO said. RISAT-2BR1, weighing about 628 kg, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degree.

Launch vehicle PSLV-C48 will also carry 9 customer satellites--six from the US, one each from Israel, Italy and Japan as co-passengers, it said. According to ISRO, these international customer satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

PSLV-C48 is the 2ndflight of PSLV in 'QL' configuration (with 4 strap-on motors), it said, adding this will be the 75thlaunch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and 37thlaunch from the First Launch pad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

