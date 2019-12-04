Redmi K30 first smartphone to arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset

Just yesterday, Xiaomi's independent sub-brand Redmi hinted that its upcoming K30 series will be powered by a Qualcomm processor and today the Chinese phone maker officially confirmed that the soon arriving Redmi K30 will adopt Qualcomm Technologies' newly-launched Snapdragon 765G chipset with integrated 5G.

Redmi is gearing up to launch the K30 series featuring Snapdragon 765G SoC on December 10. The Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch Dual DotDisplay with an ultra-small punch-hole design. The device is confirmed to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a quad rear camera module.

The vertically-aligned camera setup on the back is rumored to include a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel lens. As already confirmed by the company, the flagship device will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery with 30W Fast Charging support.

US chipmaker Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 765 mobile platform on December 3 at its annual summit in Maui, Hawaii. The Snapdragon 765/765G chipset uses Qualcomm's latest-generation 5G solution, integrating SA and NSA dual-mode, AI processing and select Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences.

To launch this in such a short time frame is an achievement rare to find across the history of Qualcomm Technologies' new flagship products. This highlights the strength of the cooperative relationship between Redmi and Qualcomm Technologies, which is unparalleled and is also a reflection of both companies' dedication to being pioneers of 5G technologies. Xiaomi

Interestingly, Xiaomi's next flagship, the Mi 10 will also be one of the first flagship smartphones to adopt the latest Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. The announcement was made by Lin Bin, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board, Xiaomi Corporation at Qualcomm's fourth annual Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform incorporates the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System, features the world's fastest AI engine, supports 15 trillion operations per second (TOPS), 8K video shooting and up to a 200-megapixel camera sensor.