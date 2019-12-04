Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker launches in India

Amazon today launched Echo Input, its new portable smart speaker, in India.

The Amazon Echo Input comes with hands-free Alexa support and 360-degree audio for easy access anywhere in a smart home, a company release notes.

It is powered by a 4,800mAh rechargeable battery, which is claimed to provide 10 hours of continuous music playback from a single charge. The Amazon Echo Input is available for pre-order starting today in black fabric design at INR 4,999. Shipping will begin from December 18, 2019. (ANI)

