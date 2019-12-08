Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre proposes Rs 33 crore to protect Indian satellites from space debris

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:29 IST
Centre proposes Rs 33 crore to protect Indian satellites from space debris

The Centre has proposed Rs 33.3 crore for ISRO's 'Project Netra' for securing Indian satellites from space debris and other dangers, according to documents related to supplementary demand for grants. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had moved a resolution for the grants for which the Lok Sabha granted approval last week.

In Sep, India launched the early warning system Netra (Network for Space Objects, Tracking, and Analysis) to secure its satellites and other assets in space at an estimated to cost Rs 400 crore. Scientists say 50 years of human space exploration has led to the creation of junk around Earth's orbit, posing serious traffic risks to man-made satellites.

India has 15 communication satellites active in the geostationary orbit, 13 remote-sensing satellites active in low-earth orbit (2,000 km radius) and eight navigation satellites in medium-earth orbit. Apart from these, there are a number of smaller satellites present in the space. Former director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre M Y S Prasad said India is a responsible space power and monitoring capability is necessary for protection of space assets.

"The NETRA project would provide India with the same capability as the US and Russia to assess threats from space debris and other hazards," he told PTI-Bhasha. According to a report, about 17,000 man-made objects are monitored in space of which 7 per cent are active objects. After a time, these objects become inactive and collide with each other while revolving in space.

Every year, there are many incidents of objects colliding in space. As a result, small pieces of debris rotate at extremely fast speeds. Dead satellites and other debris present in space exist in the Earth's orbit for many years and these debris can damage any active satellite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ranji Trophy: Game time for Test specialists, opportunity and hope for rest

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara will be looking for some serious game time while wayward talent Prithvi Shaw will aim for redemption in what promises to be an eventful three months of Ranji Trophy starting Monday. The 41-year-old Wasim J...

China releases documentary of ETIM militant attacks amid criticism over Xinjiang camps

China has released a rare documentary showing for the first time some of the deadly attacks conducted by the separatist militant outfit East Turkistan Islamic Movement in Xinjiang, justifying the massive crackdown and detention of thousands...

Bengal govt to sell onions at Rs 59/kg from fair price shops

With the price of onions touching Rs 150 per kilogram in Kolkata, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced it will sell the vegetable at a subsidised rate from fair price shops in the city. Onions will be sold at Rs 59 per kilogram f...

Teen brothers electrocuted in field in MP's Raisen

Two teenage brothers died onSunday after coming in contact with live wire in a field inJamunia Gondakho village in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district,police saidSandhesh Lodhi 15 and his 13-year-old brother hadclimbed atop a makeshift loft whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019