China to ban foreign OS, hardware from state offices: Report

Intensifying its tech war against American tech companies, the Chinese government has reportedly decided to replace all foreign operating system and hardware with domestic equivalents.

  • Shenzhen
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:30 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Intensifying its tech war against American tech companies, the Chinese government has reportedly decided to replace all foreign operating system and hardware with domestic equivalents.

According to TechCrunch, the objective is to replace 30 per cent of the computers and software by the end of 2020, additional 50 per cent by 2021, and remaining 20 per cent by the end of 2021.

The highly ambitious plan would impact tens of millions of devices. The move comes at a time when the relationship between the US and China are strained after the former's recent ban on China-based tech companies, including Huawei and ZTE, over national security reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

