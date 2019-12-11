Left Menu
Development News Edition

IGEL Expands Endpoint Security Capabilities to Enable a Complete “Chain of Trust”

The latest version of IGEL OS Workspace Edition offers advanced security features including signed OS partitions for expanded system-wide authentication

  • IGEL
  • |
  • Reading
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:30 IST
IGEL Expands Endpoint Security Capabilities to Enable a Complete “Chain of Trust”

IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today introduced IGEL OS Workspace Edition version 11.03. This latest version of IGEL OS features advanced security capabilities, including signed OS partitions, that are designed to extend IGEL's secure "chain of trust" all the way to the device processor level.

"The threat landscape is constantly evolving and protecting sensitive data and mission-critical applications on the endpoint remains a top concern for our partners and customers," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "Our team is committed to bringing to market hardware and software offerings that feature today's most advanced security capabilities. The signed OS partitions now available with IGEL OS are the next step in IGEL's secure 'chain of trust' which already includes UEFI Secure Boot and the AMD Secure Processor technology in our latest UD7 and future IGEL endpoint devices."

The IGEL's secure "chain of trust" begins with UEFI secure boot already available with IGEL OS 11.03, and extends to select IGEL hardware models via the AMD Secure Processor technology, a hardware-based security system built right into select AMD processors, including the AMD Embedded RX-216GD system-on-a-chip that powers the latest generation of IGEL UD7 endpoints. Putting the protection right on the processor, this integration leverages a dedicated security system, initiating IGEL's secure chain of trust at the absolute beginning – the hardware level.

The AMD R-Series Embedded processor checks whether the UEFI binary is cryptographically signed by IGEL, verifying that the UEFI binary is authentic and not manipulated. The UEFI then checks the bootloader for a UEFI Secure Boot signature. Next, the bootloader checks the IGEL OS Linux kernel, and if the OS partitions signatures on disk are correct, IGEL OS is initiated and the partitions are mounted. Finally, for users connecting to a VDI or cloud environment, access software such as Citrix Workspace App or VMware Horizon 7 checks the certificate of the connected server, creating a complete "chain of trust."

Also new in IGEL OS 11.03 is support for LoginVSI's Login Pi application performance testing software, enabling IT administrators to thoroughly test end-to-end performance from IGEL-powered endpoints to the destination cloud or server. Now integrated with IGEL OS, this technology enables keen insight and understanding of user experiences across the enterprise.

"Furthermore, IGEL is also pleased to announce that IGEL OS 11.03, together with expanded security documentation, conforms to 'BSI IT Grundschutz', a German Security standard for Federal Government IT," said Haas. "While it is a German standard, BIS IT Grundschutz is based on industry-wide best practices for access control, secure booting, logging, and encryption. This is yet further evidence of IGEL's staunch commitment to offering our customers outstanding endpoint security."

The IGEL Workspace Edition is a feature-rich software-defined endpoint offering consisting of all essential capabilities to transform any compatible x86 device into a secure, highly functional IGEL-powered endpoint. With IGEL Workspace Edition, the hardware is decoupled from the software through new, flexible and portable software licensing options that are designed to extend the value of endpoints while simplifying their acquisition, control, and management.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Ravens' Jackson ready to roll against Jets

Lamar Jackson isnt planning on being a spectator Thursday night. The favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player honors is battling a quadriceps injury during a short week but said he would be on the field when the Baltimore Ravens host the New Y...

Regional parties protest over non-payment of GST dues to states

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS, Shiv Sena, DMK and Trinamool Congress TMC members on Wednesday demanded that the Centre release GST dues to the states and claimed non-payment of money has adversely affected development works. As soon as the ...

5,000 paramilitary personnel being sent to NE in wake of protests over citizenship bill: Officials

The Centre on Wednesday airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel to Northeastern states, including Assam, for maintenance of law and order duties in the wake protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill being debated in Parliament, officials ...

UPDATE 2-Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks faces terror financing charges

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court indicted Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges on Wednesday, a government prosecutor and defence lawyer said. Defence lawyer Imran Gill said his cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019