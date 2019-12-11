Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sriharikota
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:07 IST
ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites
Image Credit: Twitter (@isro)

ISRO on Wednesday successfully injected into orbit the country's remote imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 along with nine other foreign commercial satellites. The 44.4-meter tall PSLV lifted off majestically with a thunderous sound, leaving plumes of smoke from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 3.25 pm.

RISAT-2BR1 was placed into orbit around 16 minutes after the lift-off while the remaining satellites were released in their respective orbits about five minutes later. ISRO Chairman K Sivan and other scientists greeted each other as all 10 satellites were injected into the desired orbit.

Later, speaking from the Mission Control Centre, Sivan said today's mission was a 'historic' one coinciding with PSLV's 50th flight. "ISRO has made a historic mission. I am extremely happy to declare that the 50th PSLV vehicle successfully injected RISAT-2BR1 precisely into the 576 km orbit," he said.

RISAT BR1 was a "complex" satellite but was built in a short time, he said and lauded the team behind the effort. Regarding PSLV, he recalled and acknowledged the contribution of "exemplary leaders" like Dr. Srinivasan, Dr. Madhavan Nair, and others from the conceptualizing- configuration stage to date.

Nair had made the vehicle operational, he pointed out. PSLV's payload capacity has increased from 860 kg to 1.9 tonnes and the "versatile vehicle" has carried 52.7 tonnes so far, 17 percent of which was customer satellites, he said.

complimented the scientists the mission a great success. On future missions, he exuded confidence that team ISRO would as usual rise to the occasion and make them all "grand success." The 628 kg remote imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR follows RISAT-2B, which was placed successfully in orbit in May this year.

As many as nine other satellites-- six from the US and one each from Israel, Italy and Japan rode piggyback on PSLV-C48. The satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd.

Of the total 50 missions, 48 have been successful for ISRO. The PSLV has placed around 310 foreign satellites with the first mission in September 1993.

Some significant launches by PSLV include Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and the record launch of 104 satellites in one go earlier. PSLV-C48 is the second flight with 'QL' configuration equipped with four strap-on motors on its sides, ISRO said.

The first flight with a similar configuration was launched in April 2019 (PSLV-C45/EMISAT and 28 other satellites). Apart from being used for military purposes, the key applications of RISAT-2BR1 include agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support.

While six satellites from the US would be used for multi-mission remote sensing purposes, the one launched by Italy was aimed at taking up search and rescue. A radar imaging earth observation satellite built by Japan and another by Israel were also launched.

The launch of PSLV-C48/RISAT-2BR1 is the sixth launch made by ISRO in 2019. The mission life is five years, ISRO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Medical college: HC notice to TN, Centre on PIL for location

The Madras High Court has issued notice to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL seeking to set up a medical college in Mayiladuthurai instead of Nagapattinam. In his public interest litigation PIL, former DMK MLA J Jegaveerapa...

Man who raped teenager & couple who blackmailed her with video held

A 20-year-old man, who allegedly raped a teenager, and a husband-wife duo that blackmailed the victim with a video clip of the incident have been arrested in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old girl, who works as a dome...

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to be

Internet services in ten districts of Assam to besuspended for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, sayOfficials, amid protests over Citizenship Amendment BillPTI DG ESBSOM SOM...

NBFC loan growth set to hit a decadal low of 6-8%: Report

Falling growth rates, derisking of loan books and funding constraints are going to impact non-banking finance companies with their growth hitting a decadal low of 6-8 percent this year from a high 15 percent last year, says a report. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019