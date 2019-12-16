Left Menu
Government agrees to enable further 5G networks development

The Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister, Kris Faafoi, has confirmed Cabinet's approval for the allocation of short-term rights to an unused portion of the 3.5 GHz spectrum.

“I am delighted we are moving forward on this, and with an inclusive approach, to create greater opportunities for all New Zealanders,” Mr. Faafoi said. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government has given the go-ahead to enable further development of 5G networks by making appropriate spectrum available.

3.5GHz is the first spectrum band to be allocated for high-speed 5G data services.

Short-term rights will run from mid-2020 to 31 October 2022.

"Early access to this spectrum will allow the telecommunications industry to move forward in their development and deployment of 5G services now, rather than waiting until long-term rights are switched on in November 2022," Kris Faafoi said.

"5G offers significantly improved data speed and capacity for conventional mobile and fixed wireless broadband networks and will enable the next wave of productivity and innovation across multiple sectors.

"Progressing with 5G will ensure New Zealand keeps pace with global developments, give us world-class connectivity, and provide a platform for exciting new applications which can improve future livelihoods and ways of life," Mr. Faafoi said.

The decision also provides an opportunity for Māori interests in the radio spectrum. These interests include digital enterprise and jobs, healthcare, rural economy and connectivity, education, broadcasting, and revitalization of Te Reo.

Short-term allocation of spectrum will also be made to Māori, and a support programme to build Māori capability in spectrum-related industries will be developed to maximize the benefits of this opportunity.

This has been developed in partnership with a Māori Spectrum Working Group.

"The short-term allocation of spectrum to Māori will act as a stepping-stone for Māori and the Crown to reach an enduring agreement which recognizes Māori interests in the radio spectrum," Minister Faafoi said.

"I am delighted we are moving forward on this, and with an inclusive approach, to create greater opportunities for all New Zealanders," Mr. Faafoi said.

Further details of the short-term allocation will be released early next year.

Long-term rights to 3.5 GHz spectrum are still on track to begin in November 2022 and details of this allocation will continue to be developed over the next two years.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

