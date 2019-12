BRIEF-Haier Smart Home Updates On Possible Privatisation Of Haier Electronics Group

Haier Smart Home Co:- * HAIER SMART HOME CO UPDATES ON POSSIBLE PRIVATISATION OF HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP

* HAIER SMART HOME CO NOTED NEWS REPORTS & MARKET RUMOURS REGARDING ITS PROPOSAL TO PRIVATISE HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP * POSSIBLE PRIVATISATION IS PROPOSED TO BE A SECURITIES EXCHANGE OFFER

* POTENTIAL OFFEROR EXPLORING PROPOSAL TO PRIVATISE CO WHICH IF PROCEEDED WITH COULD RESULT IN ITS DELISTING

