OnePlus to tease its first concept phone at CES 2020

OnePlus is set to unveil its first-ever concept phone at next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

According to Cnet, the purported smartphone, imaginatively named OnePlus Concept One, will be revealed on January 7, 2020.

The company said that the phone will be the first in a new series to offer users a 'smoother', faster, and more 'burdenless' experience. It is speculated that the conceptual phone could have the display as its main highlight. (ANI)

