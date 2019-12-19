BMW now boasts of having 500,000 electric vehicles on the road
Luxury carmaker BMW has announced that it has sold 500,000 electric vehicles (EVs), marking a major milestone for the industry as well as the brand.
Luxury carmaker BMW has announced that it has sold 500,000 electric vehicles (EVs), marking a major milestone for the industry as well as the brand.
In an official tweet, BMW wrote that statistically, one EV was sold every four minutes. The company is aiming to sell one million EVs by 2021, Engadget notes.
Meanwhile, Nissan sold 400,000 units of its electric Leaf this year and Tesla sold 97,000 EVs during the third quarter alone. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
NCDRC asks BMW to replace damaged car of customer with new one
BMW Financial Services India appoints Kathrin Frauscher as MD & CEO
Daimler, BMW exiting North American car-sharing market
BMW and Daimler quit carsharing service in US, Canada
Kathrin Frauscher appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Financial Services India