Oppo Developer Conference 2019 highlights: Gravity Plan 2.0; IoT initiatives and more

At its annual Oppo Developer Conference (ODC 2019) in Beijing, Oppo announced today a number of initiatives to enhance developer support and co-build a robust ecosystem of smart devices with its partners.

The company announced three major initiatives to support more than 120,000 developers who have joined the Oppo open platform to date. Oppo announced Gravity Plan 2.0, the enhanced developer support program for which the company will allocate RMB 1 billion (about USD 143 million) in 2020.

With the help of ColorOS, which is available in more than 140 countries and regions around the world, the "Gravity Plan 2.0" will build on last year's plan to provide sustained and all-round support to partners in the four major fields of applications, services, content and global development. Henry Duan, Vice President, Internet Services, OPPO

Oppo also officially launched the Five System-level Capability Exposure Engines to help developers connect to the company's system-level capability more smoothly and quickly whilst simultaneously improving the overall user experiences.

For IoT partners, Oppo will launch the "IoT Enablement Plan", HeyThings IoT protocol, HeyThings IoT service platform and audio connectivity protocol. The newly-upgraded HeyThings IoT service platform is expected to be deployed through OPPO's open platform in Q1, 2020 while the first phase of the audio connectivity protocol is expected to be in service in June 2020, the company said in a statement.

The company will debut its first smartwatch, the OPPO Watch, along with a health platform in the first quarter of 2020, Bobee Liu, Oppo VP and President of Intelligent Mobile Devices announced at the annual conference.

Earlier this month, at the OPPO INNO DAY 2019 event, the Chinese company announced its plan to invest RMB 50 billion (about USD 7 billion) over the next three years in research and development of core technologies in hardware, software and system alongside 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies.

