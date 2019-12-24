Vivo Y11 with AI Dual Camera and 5000mAh battery debuts in India

Global smartphone brand Vivo announced today the launch of the all-new Vivo Y11 in India. The entry-level smartphone was first launched in Vietnam and comes with Halo FullView Display, AI Dual Camera and 5000mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 8,990, the device packs 3GB RAM along with 32GB ROM and comes in two color variants –Mineral Blue and Agate Red. Starting December 25, the Vivo Y11 will be available for purchase on Vivo India E-Store, Amazon India, Paytm mall, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores. However, on Flipkart, the device will go on sale from December 28.

Vivo Y11 specifications

The Vivo Y11 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch and super narrow bezels. For a safe and smooth unlocking experience, the device is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The budget smartphone is powered by 12nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 1.95GHz coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and operates on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie.

The Vivo Y11 houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with the all-new AI Face Beauty and Portrait Bokeh mode. The dual-camera setup on the back incorporates a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include PDAF, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos, HDR, Panorama, Watermark and more.

The Y11 packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by Vivo's smart power management system for a long-lasting performance. Connectivity features onboard the device include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, FM, USB 2.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

