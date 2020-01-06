CES 2020: Xenoma's smart pajamas are a must-have for the elderly

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Tokyo-based Xenoma unveiled its new wearable, smart loungewear that does all that your Apple Watch could do, while also keeping you comforted.

Called the e-skin Sleep & Lounge, the smart apparel is designed keeping in mind the wellbeing and health monitoring of the elderly. As the official website notes, the wearable analyses the wearer's sleep condition and automatically adjusts the room environment.

Key features of the e-skin Sleep & Lounge include activity tracking, sleep analysis, and fall detection that sets off the emergency alarm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

