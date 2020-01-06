World's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery can power smartphone for five days

Researchers at Australia's Monash University have developed the world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery that could make low smartphone battery a thing of the past.

According to the official university website, the researchers used the same materials as found in standard lithium-ion batteries and reconfigured the design to enable sulfur cathodes to withstand higher stress loads without compromise in performance

The resulting battery is capable of powering a smartphone for five continuous days or enable an electric vehicle to drive over 1000km without needing to recharge. The technology is expected to be tested in cars and solar grids in early 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

