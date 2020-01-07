Realme 5i India launch set for January 9; here are the details

The Realme 5i which was launched this week in Vietnam will make its debut in India on January 9, the company confirmed via its official Twitter handle. Touted as the 'Stylish Powerhouse', the device comes with an improved dewdrop design, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras.

In Vietnam, the Realme 5i has been launched in Blue and Green color options and two memory variants- 3GB RAM + 32GB model priced at VND 3,690,000 (approx. INR11,500) and 4GB RAM + 64GB model priced at VND 4,290,000 (approx INR13,500).

We are bringing to you #TheStylishPowerhouse with a super powerful and long-lasting battery. The all new #realme5i allows you to enjoy uninterrupted sound with a 32 hours of music playback.Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th January.https://t.co/iRY8wyqroD pic.twitter.com/8AP6UmWvOT — realme (@realmemobiles) January 7, 2020

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 5i features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device adopts a splash-resistant design and Corning Gorilla Glass for additional protection.

Realme 5i houses a powerful set of quad cameras on the rear panel for exceptional mobile photography. The vertical camera module comprises of a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, followed by an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degrees field-of-view. Then comes a 2-megapixel portrait lens with six diverse portrait modes and a 2-megapixel macro lens for capturing closer shots (shooting distance of 4cm).

The rear cameras also support 10X digital zoom, Super night shot, Time-lapse mode, AI light balance, 4K / 1080p video recording at 30fps, slo-mo shooting at 120fps and more features. On the front, the device houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and AI filters.

The Realme 5i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chip based on 11nm process technology. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage which can further be expanded up to 256GB, via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device operates on Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

A huge 5000mAh battery, largest ever battery in a realme device keeps running the device up to 30 days (depending upon the usage pattern). It also supports reverse charging which means users can charge all other devices from the phone. The device ships with a standard 10W charger with a micro USB cable to charge the device.

Connectivity features onboard the Realme 5i include WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an electronic compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic sensors, and a fingerprint sensor for quick and easy authentication.

