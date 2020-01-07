Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9; here are the details

A huge 5000mAh battery, largest ever battery in a realme device keeps running the device up to 30 days (depending upon the usage pattern).

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9; here are the details
Coming to the specifications, the Realme 5i features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Image Credit: Realme

The Realme 5i which was launched this week in Vietnam will make its debut in India on January 9, the company confirmed via its official Twitter handle. Touted as the 'Stylish Powerhouse', the device comes with an improved dewdrop design, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras.

In Vietnam, the Realme 5i has been launched in Blue and Green color options and two memory variants- 3GB RAM + 32GB model priced at VND 3,690,000 (approx. INR11,500) and 4GB RAM + 64GB model priced at VND 4,290,000 (approx INR13,500).

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 5i features a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device adopts a splash-resistant design and Corning Gorilla Glass for additional protection.

Realme 5i houses a powerful set of quad cameras on the rear panel for exceptional mobile photography. The vertical camera module comprises of a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, followed by an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degrees field-of-view. Then comes a 2-megapixel portrait lens with six diverse portrait modes and a 2-megapixel macro lens for capturing closer shots (shooting distance of 4cm).

The rear cameras also support 10X digital zoom, Super night shot, Time-lapse mode, AI light balance, 4K / 1080p video recording at 30fps, slo-mo shooting at 120fps and more features. On the front, the device houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and AI filters.

The Realme 5i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chip based on 11nm process technology. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage which can further be expanded up to 256GB, via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device operates on Color OS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

A huge 5000mAh battery, largest ever battery in a realme device keeps running the device up to 30 days (depending upon the usage pattern). It also supports reverse charging which means users can charge all other devices from the phone. The device ships with a standard 10W charger with a micro USB cable to charge the device.

Connectivity features onboard the Realme 5i include WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an electronic compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic sensors, and a fingerprint sensor for quick and easy authentication.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Police bust illegal arms manufacturing unit in WB, 1 held

A man was arrested after police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit from the Port area of the city. According to the polices statement, the accused identified as Abdul Kayum alias Munna has been arrested for his alleged involvement in...

Tennis-Top seed Bencic, defending champ Sabalenka ousted in Shenzhen

Swiss top seed Belinda Bencic and Belarusian defending champion Aryna Sabalenka were both knocked out on a day of upsets at Chinas Shenzhen Open on Tuesday. Russias Anna Blinkova claimed the first top-10 win of her career when she came from...

JNU violence: ABVP, NSUI members clash in Guj, over 10 injured

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and its rival National Students Union of India clashed here on Tuesday during a protest against the JNU violence, leaving over 10 people injured. The incident took place during the protest ...

UPDATE 2-British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020