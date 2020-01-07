Meet Ballie, Samsung's companion rolling robot

Samsung announced a new companion robot, called Ballie, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

Ballie, the size of a softball, is a rolling robot with on-device AI capabilities, enabling it to be a fitness assistant, the official blog notes. However, it comes loaded with other capabilities.

In the promotional video, Ballie is seen rolling away in a smart home, controlling the smart screens, windows, even taking care of the pet. It also comes with voice-support. Samsung has not announced the pricing and availability of Ballie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.