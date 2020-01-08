Cabinet approves agreement with Mongolia on cooperation in use of outer space

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an agreement between India and Mongolia on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful and civilian purposes.

The agreement was signed in September last year during the state visit of Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga to India.

The agreement will enable cooperation between the two countries in areas such as space science, technology, and applications including remote sensing of the earth, satellite communication, and satellite-based navigation, space science and planetary exploration, use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system and application of space technology. (ANI)

