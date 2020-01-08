Apple App Store customers spent USD 1.42 billion between Christmas and New Year

The year 2019 proved to be the biggest year for Apple, which introduced a number of new services along with its flagship devices. The company announced that last year was a historic success when it launched services including Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Card.

In an official release, Apple said that App Store customers spent a record USD 1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and USD 386 million on New Year's Day alone, a new single-day record for the company. Since the App Store launched in 2008, developers earned over USD 155 billion with a quarter of those earnings coming from the past year alone. (ANI)

