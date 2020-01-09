TCL wins 8K QLED TV Gold Award at CES 2020 in recognition of its innovation

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry, has been awarded a top honor by the International Data Group (IDG) at CES 2020. Notable accolade won by the company is the "8K QLED TV Gold Award 2019-2020" for its premium X Series X915.

The award recognizes TCL's impressive product competitiveness and industry-leading innovative technology.

The award was given out as part of the Global Top Brands Award Ceremony sponsored by IDG, held on January 8 at Wynn & Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. A jury of global experts and influential media decided the winners and took into consideration different aspects of brands. The winners must show their strength in innovation and illustrate that they are at the forefront of their industry.

"TCL is making life intelligent with innovative technology and we are steadfast in delivering the best viewing experience to our customers worldwide," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics.

The X915 is the latest QLED model in TCL's flagship X Series, providing users with premium entertainment experiences backed by breakthrough display technologies. The X915, which is available in 75- and 65-inch models, is a TCL QLED TV featuring 8k, Quantum Dot Display Technology and Dolby Vision® HDR imaging technology. X915 employs Local Dimming Technology, enabling precise backlight control to deliver enhanced contrast, ultra-vivid imagery. The X915 is certified by IMAX Enhanced® to deliver the highest quality in-home entertainment experience.

X915 also features Onkyo audio system and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio that delivers extraordinary listening experience with sound that fills your room and flows around you with breathtaking realism.

* Product specifications and sizes differ in different regions. Product availability varies according to local launch plans. * Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981 in China, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2686793-1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.