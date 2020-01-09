Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCL wins 8K QLED TV Gold Award at CES 2020 in recognition of its innovation

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 09:26 IST
TCL wins 8K QLED TV Gold Award at CES 2020 in recognition of its innovation

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry, has been awarded a top honor by the International Data Group (IDG) at CES 2020. Notable accolade won by the company is the "8K QLED TV Gold Award 2019-2020" for its premium X Series X915.

The award recognizes TCL's impressive product competitiveness and industry-leading innovative technology.

The award was given out as part of the Global Top Brands Award Ceremony sponsored by IDG, held on January 8 at Wynn & Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. A jury of global experts and influential media decided the winners and took into consideration different aspects of brands. The winners must show their strength in innovation and illustrate that they are at the forefront of their industry.

"TCL is making life intelligent with innovative technology and we are steadfast in delivering the best viewing experience to our customers worldwide," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics.

The X915 is the latest QLED model in TCL's flagship X Series, providing users with premium entertainment experiences backed by breakthrough display technologies. The X915, which is available in 75- and 65-inch models, is a TCL QLED TV featuring 8k, Quantum Dot Display Technology and Dolby Vision® HDR imaging technology. X915 employs Local Dimming Technology, enabling precise backlight control to deliver enhanced contrast, ultra-vivid imagery. The X915 is certified by IMAX Enhanced® to deliver the highest quality in-home entertainment experience.

X915 also features Onkyo audio system and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio that delivers extraordinary listening experience with sound that fills your room and flows around you with breathtaking realism.

* Product specifications and sizes differ in different regions. Product availability varies according to local launch plans.

* Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981 in China, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2686793-1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Will learn from Pogba if he comes to Real Madrid: Fede Valverde

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has said that he will learn a lot from Manchester Uniteds Paul Pogba if he decides to join the Spanish side. There have been wide rumours indicating Pogbas departure from United. Both Real Madrid and Juv...

Astronomers measure expansion rate of Universe

Astronomers have measured the expansion rate of the universe using NASAs Hubble Space Telescope with a technique completely independent of any previous technique. It is very important to know the precise value of how fast the universe expan...

Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in Collaboration With National Institute of Unani Medicine Bengaluru Hosted One-day Workshop on Medical Astrology

Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Institute of Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, Bengaluru hosted a one-day workshop on the topic Medical Astrology An Integral Part of Prevention, Diagnosis and ...

WRAPUP 16-U.S., Iran both appear to signal desire to avoid further conflict

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was standing down after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020