OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 9.0.10 OTA for OnePlus 5 and 5T

The OTA update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs. 

This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today, the company said in a post on the OnePlus forums page. Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T flagship smartphones with improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for December 2019.

The Over-the-Air (OTA) update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

"This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today," the company said in a post on the OnePlus forums page.

Official Changelog

System

  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
  • Improved system stability and general bug fixes

If you haven't received this OTA update, check it manually by visiting Settings > System Update in your device.

