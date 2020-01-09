OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 9.0.10 OTA for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T flagship smartphones with improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for December 2019.

The Over-the-Air (OTA) update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

"This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today," the company said in a post on the OnePlus forums page.

Official Changelog

System

Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

If you haven't received this OTA update, check it manually by visiting Settings > System Update in your device.

