OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 9.0.10 OTA for OnePlus 5 and 5T
The OTA update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.
OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T flagship smartphones with improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for December 2019.
The Over-the-Air (OTA) update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.
"This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today," the company said in a post on the OnePlus forums page.
Official Changelog
System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
If you haven't received this OTA update, check it manually by visiting Settings > System Update in your device.
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- OnePlus
- OxygenOS
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7T and more: Top 5 smartphones of 2019
OnePlus Concept One Features Electrochromic Glass, An Industry First
OnePlus Concept One: A Device Inspired by McLaren Design
OnePlus Concept One packs a futuristic 'invisible camera'
OnePlus Concept One: A Device Inspired by McLaren Design