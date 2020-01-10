Xiaomi India head hints 'big' new launch amid Redmibook laptop speculations

There have been speculations from the last few days that Xiaomi will be bringing its much-awaited Redmibook brand in India sooner than later. The speculations were kicked off when the tech giant registered a trademark for the RedmiBook brand in India, hinting the imminent launch of its laptops in the country.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain stirred the speculations further when he hinted the first "big launch" of 2020 on Friday. Jain asked fans to guess what will be the first big launch by Xiaomi in the country and the comment box was filled with "Redmibook."

Exactly one year ago, we turned the smartphone industry upside-down by announcing that #48MP #RedmiNote7Pro is coming to #India! 🇮🇳Any guesses, what's coming? What will be the 1st big launch of 2020? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ https://t.co/s0pMF2DEsE — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 10, 2020

Just a few days earlier, Redmi India had also consoled a fan that they are "listening" when he inquired about the Redmibook launch in India.

We're listening! 🙂 — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) January 8, 2020

Redmibook is expected to intensify the competition in the laptop market in India as it offers the latest features with aggressive pricing. It is not yet confirmed which model of the brand will be launched first in India, all of its models offer great value for money.

