Microsoft wants to spark nostalgia with retro-CRT effects for Windows Terminal

Microsoft is reportedly planning to release a new update to its Windows Terminal command line app with a handful of retro features that are sure to take you back in the days before the LCD.

According to The Verge, the new update, scheduled for next week, will have the experimental feature enabled that includes classic scan lines.

Microsoft is also adding new functionalities such as search through terminal tabs, tab resizing, and the ability to specify a profile to open using custom key bindings. The new update will roll out to everyone on January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

