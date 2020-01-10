US school students can now use Google Pay as campus ID

Students and faculty members from 15 schools across the US will be able to use Google Pay as their campus ID.

Billing and payment services company called Transact has launched the feature that allows users to save school IDs to their Google Pay app, Engadget notes.

The feature is currently supported on Android devices. Users have to simply tap their Android phone to an NFC reader to access residential areas or labs, and pay bills for laundry or dining on campus. (ANI)

