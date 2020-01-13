ISRO's communication satellite to launch on Friday from France's Ariane

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday announced the launch of communication satellite GSAT30 onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle from Kourou launch base in French Guiana. The launch of the communication satellite, onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle, is scheduled at 2:35 am on January 17, 2020.

"GSAT-30 is a communication satellite of India which is configured on ISRO's enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands," cited ISRO. Weighing 3357 kg, GSAT-30 is to serve as a replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage.

The satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.