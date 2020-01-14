Left Menu
Development News Edition

Controllis introduces high capacity rectifiers with seamless solar integration and prioritisation capability

Telecoms operators can easily upgrade their power networks and incorporate solar energy for greater reliability and greener power

  • RealWire
  • |
  • Thetford
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:38 IST

Controllis, a leading global supplier of low carbon and carbon neutral hybrid power solutions, has added the Smart48 DC power system to its portfolio. An efficient and highly scalable power platform, the Smart48 DC power system will help telecoms, mobile and tower companies provide more reliable, efficient and green power for their networks. Operators looking to reduce their carbon footprint now have the option of combining mains rectification and solar power using a single integrated solution.

The Smart48 DC power system can provide 2kW to 300kW of power from a single 19" rack which can be split between MPPT solar inputs and mains rectifiers. The system can also prioritize solar power over mains power, saving energy and massively reducing an operator's carbon footprint. The Smart48 can be deployed in any part of the network, from small mobile cell sites to large data centers, and will allow operators to quickly and easily upgrade their networks to run on both mains and/or solar power.

The compact system includes a highly efficient hot-swappable rectifier and solar modules, n+1 redundancy, intelligent fan cooling, and advanced battery monitoring and management. The system also includes a controller module, multi-channel Low Voltage Disconnects, and circuit breakers to protect the batteries and the site as a whole.

"The Smart48 DC power system provides the ideal solution for telecoms operators looking to save energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint," says Lee Johnson, Head of Sales and Marketing at Controllis. "It allows operators to incrementally upgrade the power to any part of their network infrastructure and easily add solar power where and when required, all from a single compact shelf."

He continues "because we are able to prioritize solar power over mains power, operators benefit from reducing their power costs and having a greener, more efficient and reliable networks."

The Smart48 DC power system is the latest offering in a series of initiatives from Controllis to provide highly efficient, reliable and green site power solutions to the telecoms industry. Alongside their low carbon and carbon neutral DC generator based hybrid power systems, Controllis provide lithium-ion telecoms batteries and a range of solar power solutions. As a data-driven company, all Controllis products have comprehensive remote management with data analytics capabilities.

The Controllis Smart48 DC power system is globally available along with its comprehensive portfolio of DC hybrid power solutions.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan says middle-order collapse led to crushing loss

Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said the loss of four quick wickets in the middle overs was the main reason behind Indias crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first ODI here. We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said...

Battle lines being drawn in Delhi as AAP declares candidates for all seats; 5 nominations filed

Battle lines were being drawn in Delhi for the February 8 assembly election as the AAP on Tuesday declared its candidates for all 70 seats, and the nomination process started with five aspirants filing their papers. Chief Minister Arvind Ke...

DPIIT holds meeting with cos on data storage, draft e-comm policy

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT on Tuesday held a meeting with industry representatives from IT and e-commerce sectors to discuss the merits and de-merits of draft e-commerce policy on data storage, an offi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Capitals re-sign center Backstrom to five-year, 46 million dealThe Washington Capitals re-signed center Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year, 56 million contract on Monday. He was in the fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020