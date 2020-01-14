Google Home speakers no longer accessible via Guest Mode

Google has quietly removed the ability for guests to use your home speaker or TV without logging in to your WiFi network. Using the Guest Mode, friends or family visiting your smart home could use a specific 4-digit PIN code to play their favourite music or content on the home speakers.

Now, the feature appears disappeared from all devices except Chromecasts, Android Police notes. The feature is currently available on Chromecasts but not for any Google Home or Nest speaker. It is unclear if it has been disabled due to a firmware update or Google has deliberately removed it over security concerns.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

