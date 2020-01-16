Oppo F15 arrives with 48MP Quadcam and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

Oppo introduced today the all-new and sleek F15 smartphone with AMOLED display, 48-megapixel quadcam, in-display fingerprint sensor and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology in India. Priced Rs 19,990 for the lone 8GB+128GB storage model, the newest F-series phone is availabe for pre-booking on Amazon.in, Flipkart and will go on sale on January 24.

On purchase of Oppo F15, buyers will get additional offers including 5 percent Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card, 10 percent instant discount up to INR 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit EMI transactions, No cost EMI up to 9 months and up to Rs 9,850 off on exchange. The device comes in two stunning color options- Lightening Black and Unicorn White.

Oppo F15 Specifications

The Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, and 90.7 percent screen to body ratio. For quick authentication, the device comes with a 0.32s in-display fingerprint scanner and features DC Dimming 2.0 and Gorilla glass 5 for additional protection.

The device adopts 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa core processor along with Mali G72 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard stoarge which is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. For smoother performance and ultimate gaming experience, it also features Game Boost 2.0.

The F15 runs ColorOS 6.1.2 OS based on Android 9 Pie.

Coming to the optics department, the device houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beautification. The quad camera module on the rear side includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture and 10X Digital Zoom, followed by an 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide Angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2X Digital Zoom and 119-degrees field-of-view, and a pair of 2-megapixel Macro lens with autofocus and Portrait Lens.

The rear camera supports professional mode, panorama, portrait, ultra night model 2.0, time-lapse photography, slow motion, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), 1080P / 720P video shooting at 30fps.

The Oppo F15 packs a 4000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology with 20W Fast Charging, giving two hours of talk in a five-minute charge, or 50 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in 76 minutes. Connectivity options onboard the device include Dual SIM Dual Standby; WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v4.2; A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB Type-C port; and a 3.5mm audio jack.

