Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Additionally, users are recommended to always have a mobile security solution to identify and keep themselves safe from such malicious apps or fraudulent websites.

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone
From car racing games to barcode scanner, to period tracking and file manager, all these apps follow the same methodology to hide their existence and display ads. Image Credit: Pixabay

Security researchers at Bitdefender have identified a number of Google Play apps with over 550,000 downloads in total that dodge Google's vetting system and constantly flood devices with aggressive ads, that in turn, drain batteries.

To plant their apps onto Google Play Store, developers of these apps use a number of tricks such as waiting 48 hours to hide their presence on the device, splitting the app's code into multiple resource files and holding off displaying ads until 4 hours after app installation, the researchers explained in a blog post.

From car racing games to barcode scanner, to period tracking and file manager, all these apps follow the same methodology to hide their existence and display ads. Here is the complete list of all the 17 Android apps identified by the researchers:

  1. Car Racing 2019
  2. 4K Wallpaper (Background 4K Full HD)
  3. Backgrounds 4K HD
  4. QR Code Reader and Barcode Scanner Pro
  5. File Manager Pro - Manager SD Card/Explorer
  6. VMOWO City: Speed Racing 3D
  7. Barcode Scanner
  8. Screen Stream Mirroring
  9. QR Code - Scan and Read a Barcode
  10. Period Tracker - Cycle Ovulation Women's
  11. QR and Barcode Scan Reader
  12. Wallpapers 4K, Backgrounds HD
  13. Transfer Data Smart
  14. Explorer File Manager
  15. Today Weather Radar
  16. Mobnet.io: Big Fish Frenzy
  17. Clock LED

Android users are advised to look for unusual behavior and check if their phones have any suspicious app installed. Additionally, users are recommended to always have a mobile security solution to identify and keep themselves safe from such malicious apps or fraudulent websites.

While the Google Play apps found are not tagged as malware, but more as Riskware, users are strongly encouraged to always have a security solution installed on their devices, as it can accurately identify these apps and prevent users from installing them. Whether downloaded from official or third-party marketplaces, a mobile security solution will keep users safe from malware, riskware, or other potentially malicious apps as well as phishing or fraudulent websites.

Bitdefender

The reported apps are being taken offline after Google was notified about them, the report added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK's Stobart invests $12 mln in rescue of airline Flybe

Britains Stobart Group will provide 9 million pounds 11.8 million in funding for Flybe as part of this weeks government-backed rescue of the regional airline, the infrastructure group said on Thursday. Stobart said it had already invested 4...

SC clears decks for new airport at Goa's Mopa, lifts suspension on environmental clearance

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the decks for construction of an international airport at Mopa in Goa by lifting the suspension on environmental clearance EC granted for the project, which would be spread over 2,131 acres. The top cou...

Pak appoints Maj Gen Iftikhar as new military spokesman

Pakistan on Thursday appointed Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar as the new military spokesman replacing incumbent Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, who has been posted as the General Officer Commanding Okara in Punjab province, bordering India. Maj Gen Iftikhar ...

Motor racing-Tata Communications ends F1 partnership

Tata Communications has ended a partnership with Formula One after eight years working together on the sports digital transformation, the Indian-owned company said. Formula One confirmed they were no longer official partners, without furthe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020