Samsung starts pre-booking for Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India: Price and Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been officially launched in India. The device comes with Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, Cinematic display, pro-grade cameras with Dual Pixel Technology, powerful processor and long-lasting battery.

Starting today, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available for pre-booking in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red color options. The device carries a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

In addition, Samsung is giving an attractive upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000, meaning, consumers can buy the Galaxy Note10 Lite for just Rs 33,999. The device will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores, and Samsung e-stores.

With almost no bezels and a smooth metal frame, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with 2400×1080-pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device adopts a 10nm Exynos 9810 octa-core processor along with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB with a microSD card.

On the front, the device features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and an on-screen fingerprint scanner for quick authentication. On the rear side, it houses a triple camera system with Dual Pixel OIS (Optical Image Specialization) that includes a 12-megapixel main lens, assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers a 123-degrees field of view, and lastly a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera also supports Super Steady mode, hi-motion videos, and Live Focus mode.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs a 4500mAh all-day battery with 25W Super Fast Charging technology. The device also supports S Pen with Air Command feature that enables users to capture photos, play or pause music without having the need to touch the smartphone.

