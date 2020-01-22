Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sonos customers up in arms over move to stop updates for older speakers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:20 IST
UPDATE 1-Sonos customers up in arms over move to stop updates for older speakers

Sonos Inc is facing a social media firestorm after the wireless speaker pioneer decided to stop software updates for some of its older products.

Hours after the company made the announcement https://blog.sonos.com/en/end-of-software-updates-for-legacy-products on Tuesday, customers went on Twitter using the trending hashtag #SonosBoycott and tagging the company's chief executive officer, Patrick Spence, with their questions. "@Patrick_Spence would you like to buy my 3 yr old @Sonos equipment? I guess you know how to use it as a doorstop soon," one Twitter user, @itnopred, asked the CEO.

Customers received an email from Sonos saying the company would no longer support some models launched between 2006 and 2009 after May. Sonos gave customers the option to either continue using the products without any new updates and features in the future or buy a new Sonos product with a 30% credit for each product replaced.

"Is this some kind of sick joke? ... How to kill a brand 101. Your discount is a joke," @Ben_Willee tweeted. Spence has not personally responded to Twitter users, but the Sonos support team has been replying to irate customers.

"As this is the first time we've had to end software updates for any music player, we recognize this is new for Sonos owners, just as it is for Sonos," a Sonos spokesman said in a statement. "We've now come to the point where our oldest products have been stretched to their technical limits in terms of memory and processing power."

Sonos' speakers and the company's tie-ups with around 100 music streaming providers, including Apple Music and Spotify, have attracted audiophiles around the world. The company, founded in 2002, listed on the stock exchange in 2018. But as Amazon Inc's Echo, Google's Home and Apple's HomePod entered the market, the Santa Barbara, California-based company faced pressure over pricing and the variety of its products.

"This is nothing more than a big rip off by a company that just went public ... I will never purchase their products again. I hope they go bankrupt," Facebook user Stephen Salay posted in a private group for Sonos users. Many customers also highlighted the environmental aspect of the move at a time when people are buying more and more devices and then abandoning them quickly, increasing landfill waste.

Shares of the company were down 1.2% at $14.62 in early trading on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Conservationists try to save underfed lions in Sudanese wildlife park

Conservationists in Sudan are trying to save four lions they say have been underfed and neglected in a wildlife park in the southeast of the country, after one lion died earlier this week. The emaciated lions belong to an important subspeci...

Global trade barriers creating opportunities for India: L&T

The current geopolitical scenario and the global trade barriers are creating opportunities for India and the government needs to encash this opportunity, a senior Larsen Toubro official said. Acknowledging that the general slowdown in the ...

UPDATE 2-European shares drop from record high on threat of U.S. auto tariffs

European shares reversed course and edged lower on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union, pushing automobile stocks to a three-month low.Speaking at the World E...

Citizens to get a say on how EU evolves after Brexit shock

Citizens of the European Union will have a say on how the bloc should change to meet their needs under a proposal of the executive European Commission as it seeks to digest the lessons of Brexit. Encouraged by a high turnout in last Mays Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020