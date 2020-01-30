Microsoft beats second-quarter revenue estimates
Microsoft Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, supported by another strong performance from its flagship cloud computing platform, Azure.
The tech giant's revenue rose 13.7% to $36.91 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimates of $35.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income rose to $11.65 billion, or $1.51 per share, from $8.42 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/313nsSh)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft Corp
- Azure
- Refinitiv