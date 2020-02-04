TikTok testing Instagram-like profile redesign

TikTok is reportedly working on a new user profile redesign that is similar to Instagram. First spotted by New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz, the redesigned profile shows avatars and follow count from the center to the left and brings more emphasis on users' bios.

Confirming the redesign to The Verge, TikTok spokesperson said that the company is testing profile designs and functionality for enhanced user engagement. TikTok was recorded as the second most downloaded app, surpassing Facebook, in 2019. The app reached more than 738 million downloads and grossed nearly 177 million globally.

The majority of TikTok downloads are from India, accounting for 44 per cent of the global audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

