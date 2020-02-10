Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Last woolly mammoth plagued by genetic defects and Solar Probe to launch on mission to map sun's poles

Science News Roundup: Last woolly mammoth plagued by genetic defects and Solar Probe to launch on mission to map sun's poles

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The bitter end: Last woolly mammoths plagued by genetic defects

The world's last woolly mammoths, sequestered on an Arctic Ocean island outpost, suffered from serious genetic defects caused by generations of inbreeding that may have hampered traits such as sense of smell and male fertility in the doomed population. Scientists said on Friday that the genome of one of the last mammoths from Wrangel Island off Siberia's coast showed that the population was riddled with deleterious mutations. They resurrected genes from this mammoth in the laboratory to find clues about the demise of this illustrious Ice Age species.

Solar Probe set to launch on mission to map sun's poles

NASA and the European Space Agency are gearing up to send a new probe toward the sun to take a unique look at its blazing poles, an unprecedented view expected to help researchers grasp how the star's vast bubble of energy affects Earth and humans in space. The Solar Orbiter is due launch to space atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday at 11:03 p.m. ET (0403 GMT Monday), deploying an array of solar panels and antennas before setting off on its 10-year voyage to the sun.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei province reports 91 new deaths from coronavirus on Feb 9

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 91 to 871 as of Sunday, the provinces health commission said in a statement on its website on Monday.There had been a further 2,618 cases detecte...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

China raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.I...

UK hopes to have freeports up and running next year

Britain plans to announce the location of up to 10 post-Brexit freeports by the end this year so they can begin operating in 2021, the government said on Sunday. As Britain develops its own trade policy for the first time in decades after l...

Salvadoran president's supporters pressure lawmakers to approve loan to boost security

Supporters of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele gathered on Sunday to press lawmakers to approve a 109 million loan Bukele wants to bolster his plan to better equip police and soldiers in the fight against crime. Bukele, who on Friday warne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020