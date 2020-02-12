Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung's 108MP HM1 image sensor features industry’s first Nonacell technology

With the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, which is currently in mass production, users can preview and capture full shots and close-ups of the subject at up to 3x lossless zoom.

Samsung's 108MP HM1 image sensor features industry’s first Nonacell technology
According to the company, the HM1 was able to realize the Nonacell method by adopting Samsung ISOCELL Plus technology, which dramatically reduces crosstalk and minimizes optical loss as well as light reflection. Image Credit: Samsung

Semiconductor giant Samsung introduced today its next-generation 108-megapixel image sensor, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1, that absorbs maximum light to deliver brighter and more detailed images, even under extreme lighting conditions.

Featuring the industry's first Nonacell technology, an enhanced version of Tetracell with a three-by-three pixel structure, the new image sensor delivers brighter images in low-light settings. According to the company, the HM1 was able to realize the Nonacell method by adopting Samsung ISOCELL Plus technology, which dramatically reduces crosstalk and minimizes optical loss as well as light reflection.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Nonacell is further supplemented by several other advanced pixel technologies including:

  • Smart-ISO: It produces vivid and vibrant images by intelligently selecting the optimal ISO. High ISOs are used in darker settings while low ISOs are better for brighter environments to control light saturation.
  • Real-time HDR: It optimizes exposures, producing more natural-looking videos and still photographs in challenging mixed-light environments.

In addition, the HM1 supports a gyro-based electronic image stabilization (EIS) and Super-PD, an advanced phase detection technology for fast and accurate auto-focus for sharper results.

To capture meaningful moments in our lives, Samsung has been driving innovations in pixel and logic technologies that enable ISOCELL image sensors to take astounding photographs even when lighting conditions aren't ideal. By adopting Nonacell and Smart-ISO technologies, the 108Mp ISOCELL Bright HM1 helps take vivid high-resolution pictures across a wide range of lighting environments."

Yongin Park, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics

Image Credit: Samsung

With the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, which is currently in mass production, users can preview and capture full shots and close-ups of the subject at up to 3x lossless zoom. The new image sensor can also capture crystal-clear 8K videos at 24 frames per second (fps).

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Herta Security Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Cutting-edge, Real-time Facial Recognition and Detection Deployment

Based on its recent analysis of the European biometric surveillance solutions market, Frost Sullivan recognizes Herta Security with the 2019 Europe Customer Value Leadership Award for its highly scalable and cost-competitive solutions for...

Sexual orientation, religion and politics drove incivility online in India: Microsoft study

If you have faced a situation where an online conversation turned uncivil over topics like sexual orientation or religion, you arent alone. According to a report by Microsoft, topics like sexual orientation 40 per cent, religion 39 per cent...

Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief, was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases on Wednesday, four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris where Paki...

UPDATE 1-Former head of Mexico's state oil giant Pemex arrested in Spain

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, who was wanted on corruption charges in a graft case involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht, Spanish police and Lozoyas lawyer said.L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020