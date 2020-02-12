Samsung's 108MP HM1 image sensor features industry’s first Nonacell technology

Semiconductor giant Samsung introduced today its next-generation 108-megapixel image sensor, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1, that absorbs maximum light to deliver brighter and more detailed images, even under extreme lighting conditions.

Featuring the industry's first Nonacell technology, an enhanced version of Tetracell with a three-by-three pixel structure, the new image sensor delivers brighter images in low-light settings. According to the company, the HM1 was able to realize the Nonacell method by adopting Samsung ISOCELL Plus technology, which dramatically reduces crosstalk and minimizes optical loss as well as light reflection.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Nonacell is further supplemented by several other advanced pixel technologies including:

Smart-ISO : It produces vivid and vibrant images by intelligently selecting the optimal ISO. High ISOs are used in darker settings while low ISOs are better for brighter environments to control light saturation.

: It produces vivid and vibrant images by intelligently selecting the optimal ISO. High ISOs are used in darker settings while low ISOs are better for brighter environments to control light saturation. Real-time HDR: It optimizes exposures, producing more natural-looking videos and still photographs in challenging mixed-light environments.

In addition, the HM1 supports a gyro-based electronic image stabilization (EIS) and Super-PD, an advanced phase detection technology for fast and accurate auto-focus for sharper results.

To capture meaningful moments in our lives, Samsung has been driving innovations in pixel and logic technologies that enable ISOCELL image sensors to take astounding photographs even when lighting conditions aren't ideal. By adopting Nonacell and Smart-ISO technologies, the 108Mp ISOCELL Bright HM1 helps take vivid high-resolution pictures across a wide range of lighting environments." Yongin Park, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics

Image Credit: Samsung

With the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, which is currently in mass production, users can preview and capture full shots and close-ups of the subject at up to 3x lossless zoom. The new image sensor can also capture crystal-clear 8K videos at 24 frames per second (fps).

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.