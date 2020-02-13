Xiaomi defers global product launch of Mi 10 series, scheduled for Feb 23

Left Menu
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has delayed the global product launch of the latest flagship Mi 10 series, scheduled originally for February 23. The announcement comes hours after the GSM Association (GSMA) canceled the 2020 Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Xiaomi is aware and understands the decision by GSMA to cancel Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020. As the safety of Xiaomi's employees, partners, media friends, and guests is our top priority, we will also delay our global product launch of the latest flagship Mi 10 series planned originally for February 23, a day prior to MWC," Xiaomi said in a press release.

However, the company assured that it will hold a separate launch event, at a later date, to share information about its latest flagship series which was unveiled in Mainland China, earlier today via an online-only event.

"We will arrange a separate launch event in Europe at a later date, where we will share information on the Mi 10 series and more amazing products. We will keep you posted on this. We would like to sincerely thank our fans, media friends, partners, and users for their unwavering support and interest during this challenging period of time. Thank you all for your understanding," the release further added.

To recall, several big-wigs from the telecom industry including Nokia, Sony, Amazon, Intel, Vivo, MediaTek, LG, NVIDIA canceled their participation at the MWC 2020 event in Barcelona, owing to the risks associated with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

