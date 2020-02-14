Workshop on digital economy and fourth industrial revolution to take place in Abidjan

The African Development Bank is said to hold a workshop in Abidjan on the ability of the emerging technologies of the fourth industrial revolution to overcome the challenges that Africans face.

The workshop on the digital economy and the fourth industrial revolution in Africa follows the recent launch of the report 'Unlocking the potential of the fourth industrial revolution in Africa' by the Industrial and Trade Development Department of the African Development Bank (AfDB). It addresses the current state of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) including the business case for specific technologies in Africa.

Those specific technologies obviously include artificial intelligence followed by the Internet of Things, big data analytics, blockchain technology, addictive manufacturing and drones. It will reveal the support of AfDB for the digital economy in Africa. It will also explore relevant approaches to harnessing the potential of the 4IR in Africa.

On the other hand, the event intends to deepen collaboration with other development partners, governments and the private sector. It will also create business-to-business networking opportunities between AfDB's technical experts and invited private sector players.

The imminent workshop on the digital economy and 4IR is slated to take place from February 19 and 20.

