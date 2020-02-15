Sony releases Flipkart-exclusive headphones with 35-hour battery backup

Sony released its first-ever Flipkart-exclusive wireless noise cancellation headphones, WH-H910N.

The highlight of the headphones is a battery backup of 35 hours with quick charge support and a Quick Attention mode that instantly turns the volume down for a quick conversation, the official press release notes.

Sony WH-H910N also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It is priced at 21,990 and available in black colour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

