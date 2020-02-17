Left Menu
Dataiku Named a Leader In the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant For Data Science And Machine-Learning Platforms

Today Dataiku, one of the world's most advanced Enterprise AI platforms, was named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms. Dataiku credits its placement to its completeness of vision and ability to execute. This marks the fourth consecutive year of Dataiku's inclusion in the report and the first year in the Leaders quadrant.

Data democratization via collaboration across and among people of different skillsets has been at the core of Dataiku since its inception. Throughout 2019, Dataiku has allowed organizations to bring even more scalability and elasticity to this vision with more robust features around white box AI and regulatory compliance.

"At Dataiku, we are always looking at what's next and how we can help organizations not just get started with Enterprise AI, but build a sustainable, responsible, and flexible strategy that will work this year and 10+ years in the future, no matter what happens next in the AI space. We believe that being named a Leader by Gartner validates this approach," said Florian Douetteau, Dataiku CEO. "In 2020, we're looking forward to helping even more companies build their path to Enterprise AI, turning data into an organizational asset with the only truly end-to-end, collaborative solution on the market."

Today, more than 300 customers across retail, e-commerce, health care, finance, transportation, the public sector, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and more use Dataiku to massively scale AI efforts. In December 2019, following the release of Dataiku 6, the company announced that CapitalG - the late-stage growth venture capital fund financed by Alphabet Inc. - joined Dataiku as an investor and that it had achieved unicorn status, valued at $1.4 billion. Dataiku currently employs more than 400 people worldwide between offices in New York, Paris, London, Munich, Sydney, and Singapore.

Learn more about Dataiku and get a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms here, or visit Dataiku at Gartner's Data & Analytics Summit 2020, February 17-18 in Sydney, March 9-11 in London, and March 23-26 in Grapevine, TX.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms, Peter Krensky, Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux, Jim Hare, Carlie Idoine, Alexander Linden, Svetlana Sicular, Farhan Choudhary, 11 February 2020. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

