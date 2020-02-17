Tesla Solar Roof may soon be available outside US

Tesla's innovative Solar Roof installation will be available outside of the US by the end of this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet.

Musk announced that the company is looking forward to international expansion later this year.

Tesla's Solar Roof consists of a durable glass roof tile that comes integrated with solar technology that can power a home with 100 per cent renewable energy. (ANI)

