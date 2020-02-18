Left Menu
Qualcomm's new X60 modem to lift 5G performance floor for operators globally

Along with the Snapdragon X60 chipset, Qualcomm also announced the ultraSAW filter technology for 5G and 4G multimode mobile devices.

Qualcomm said it would start shipping samples of Snapdragon X60 and QTM535 in the first quarter of 2020, with commercial premium smartphones using the new Modem-RF System expected in early 2021.  Image Credit: ANI

US chipmaker Qualcomm launched today the Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, its third-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution designed to enhance global 5G performance in premium smartphones.

Integrating the benefits of the world's first 5-nanometer 5G baseband and a tightly integrated modem-RF system, the Snapdragon X60 delivers blazing-fast data speeds, latency, superior coverage, and all-day battery life.

Building on the success of the industry-leading Snapdragon X50 and X55 5G Modem-RF Systems, the Snapdragon X60 is the world's first to support mmWave-sub6 aggregation, sub-6 carrier aggregation across TDD and FDD, allowing operators to enable wider, more reliable and stable indoor and outdoor 5G, the California-based company said in a press release.

The solution can deliver 5G peak download speed of up to 7.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) and 3 Gbps upload speeds, and the aggregation of sub-6 GHz spectrum in standalone mode allows the doubling of peak data rates in 5G standalone mode compared to solutions with no carrier aggregation support.

As 5G standalone networks are introduced in 2020, our third-generation 5G modem-RF platform brings extensive spectrum aggregation capabilities and options to fuel the rapid expansion of 5G rollouts while enhancing coverage, power efficiency and performance for mobile devices.

Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Inc.

The new 5G chipset also features the Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave module, the company's third-generation 5G mmWave module for mobile and supports global multi-SIM and Voice-over-NR, a key step in the mobile industry's transition from non-standalone to stand-alone mode.

Qualcomm said it would start shipping samples of Snapdragon X60 and QTM535 in the first quarter of 2020, with commercial premium smartphones using the new Modem-RF System expected in early 2021.

Along with the Snapdragon X60 chipset, Qualcomm also announced the ultraSAW filter technology for 5G and 4G multimode mobile devices. The new technology, as the company claims, achieves superior filter characteristics to deliver high performance in frequencies from 600 MHz to 2.7 GHz, whilst serving as a key technology for driving the performance of its cutting-edge RFFE product portfolio and Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems further.

Qualcomm said it will integrate ultraSAW technology across its product lines including PA modules (PAMiD), front-end modules (FEMiD), diversity modules (DRx), Wi-Fi extractors, GNSS extractors, and RF multiplexers. With the production beginning this quarter, OEM flagship devices using the technology are expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2020.

As the world's leading wireless technology innovator, Qualcomm continuously pushes the boundaries of what's possible in mobile technology. With growing filter content in 5G designs, our OEM customers are excited about the attractive combination of higher filter performance and lower cost that Qualcomm ultraSAW enables

Christian Block, senior VP and general manager, RFFE, QUALCOMM Germany

